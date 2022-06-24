Thomas Beauford Jr., LaVonne Ansari tapped to guide Buffalo Together Community Response Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than $5.2 million received so far, the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has tapped two local community leaders as co-chairs, tasked with guiding distribution of funding aimed at longterm needs.
Already, $635,000 in grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 has been distributed to 85 Black-led community organizations to address more immediate needs in the community, including 15 new grants. In all, more than 80 local and national foundations and corporations have contributed to the effort, along with 1,600 individuals.
Thomas Beauford Jr., executive director and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, and LaVonne Ansari, president and CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, have been named to lead the process as it transitions to how to address longterm community change to accelerate revitalization of the city's East Side. The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is coordinating receipt of donations while distribution will be managed by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.