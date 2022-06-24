x
Buffalo Mass Shooting

Thomas Beauford Jr., LaVonne Ansari tapped to guide Buffalo Together Community Response Fund

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is one of two funds created after the May 14 racist shootings on Jefferson Avenue.
Credit: AP
Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than $5.2 million received so far, the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has tapped two local community leaders as co-chairs, tasked with guiding distribution of funding aimed at longterm needs.

Already, $635,000 in grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 has been distributed to 85 Black-led community organizations to address more immediate needs in the community, including 15 new grants. In all, more than 80 local and national foundations and corporations have contributed to the effort, along with 1,600 individuals.

Thomas Beauford Jr., executive director and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League, and LaVonne Ansari, president and CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, have been named to lead the process as it transitions to how to address longterm community change to accelerate revitalization of the city's East Side. The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is coordinating receipt of donations while distribution will be managed by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

