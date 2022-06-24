Thomas Beauford Jr., LaVonne Ansari tapped to guide Buffalo Together Community Response Fund

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund is one of two funds created after the May 14 racist shootings on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With more than $5.2 million received so far, the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has tapped two local community leaders as co-chairs, tasked with guiding distribution of funding aimed at longterm needs.

Already, $635,000 in grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 has been distributed to 85 Black-led community organizations to address more immediate needs in the community, including 15 new grants. In all, more than 80 local and national foundations and corporations have contributed to the effort, along with 1,600 individuals.