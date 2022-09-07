Taste of Buffalo uses QR codes to boost donations for 5/14 Survivors Fund

Luke Baecker, chair of the 39th annual Taste of Buffalo, said organizers wanted to do their part to help. The event has partnered with Tops for nearly 20 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was something new at Taste of Buffalo this year.

Heart-shaped QR codes, which could be scanned with your phone, were used to make a donation to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to help those most impacted by the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue on May 14. Ten people were killed and three more wounded in the attack.

Luke Baecker, the chair of the 39th annual Taste of Buffalo, said organizers wanted to do their part to help, given that the event has partnered with Tops for nearly 20 years.

"We decided to partner with them, put these QR codes throughout the festival," he said. "That way all of our patrons could pull out their phones, scan that code, and make a donation to that amazing fund, to help out all those victims and help the city heal from those tragic events from a few weeks ago."

Tops is expected to release the final donation total from the fundraiser sometime in the next week.