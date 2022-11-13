Giving more than a turkey: Syracuse student-athletes host turkey giveaway at Tops on Jefferson Avenue

On the eve of the 6-month anniversary of the Tops shooting, students from Syracuse University traveled to Buffalo to give back ahead of the holiday season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say giving is the best present of all.

“We felt like it was kind of our obligation, as athletes here at Syracuse University. We have that privilege to do that,” Syracuse track and field runner Emanuel Joseph said.

It’s why student athletes from Syracuse University made the two-hour trip to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon for a turkey giveaway — to give back to those in East Buffalo who feel a part of them is missing this holiday season.

“People are going to look at tables and chairs that are absent and missing of loved ones that were impacted as a result of the mass shooting,” said Bethel A.M.E. Pastor Paul Thomas, who helped plan the event. “This way of showing love helps to just add a little bit of medicine to that.”

That love is needed even more now, as the community remembers the 10 lives lost six months ago Monday.

The tragedy touched these athletes — some from one mile away as much as those from 4,000 miles away.

“It's a tragedy that occurred, but the community has been impacted for so much longer. It’s obviously still impacted by it,” said Luisa Gathmann, a Syracuse rower from Germany.

Added rower Reilly Eagan, a Buffalo native: “I was very eager to support. It was very heartening to me that even my community in Syracuse was willing to reach out and lend a helping hand to Buffalo.”

The helping hand didn’t go unnoticed, as those who came to pick up their turkeys said the gesture will allow them to experience the happiest time of year despite all they’ve had to overcome to get here