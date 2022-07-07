Son of Tops Market shooting victim gives back to community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The son of one of the 10 Tops Market shooting victims is giving back to the East Buffalo community.
Mark Talley is Geraldine Talley's son. She was killed while shopping for a volunteer mission she supported.
Now her son is keeping her legacy alive by helping others. He hosted a community barbecue and prayer along Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. More than 600 people received food.
Talley partnered with groups like Back To Basic Ministries, Peacemakers, and the African Heritage Food Co-op.
Last month, Talley was on hand when a group traveled from Rochester to East Buffalo to deliver a bus full of food donations.
"It just shows how strong we are here on the East Side of Buffalo," he said. "We definitely tried, although it was a tragic event on the 14th, we all tried to just pull together and show this community love, to see if we can bring back the community, the East Side of Buffalo, even stronger than it was before."