Police Commissioner said Officer Aaron Salter Jr will be honored like any other officer killed in the line of duty

Officer Salter shot at the gunman multiple times before being shot himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds attended the wake Tuesday at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue for Officer Aaron Salter.

Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter Jr, who was working as a security guard at Tops.

Officer Salter shot at the gunman multiple times before being shot himself.

Though he lost his life he undoubtedly saved others.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says Salter will be honored like any other officer killed in the line of duty.

"He is responsible for saving lives on that day although he was retired he is getting a full honors line of duty death honors we are going to see him off for his family with every honor that this police department and the city can give him."