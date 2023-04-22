Pursuit of tRuth addresses how systemic issues can lead to gun violence

The event worked to address how systemic issues, such as white supremacy, lead to gun violence, like the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops nearly one year ago.

"Well, that doesn't apply to me and my family," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "It's OK if it happens to those people. Those Black people, those Brown people, those Native people, those LGBTQ people. Anybody. 'It don't matter to me, I can look the other way,' and that's the problem we have: too many people looking the other way."