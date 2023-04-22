Pursuit of tRuth addresses how systemic issues can lead to gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The special three-day conference called The Pursuit of tRuth wrapped up on Saturday.
The event worked to address how systemic issues, such as white supremacy, lead to gun violence, like the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops nearly one year ago.
A town hall debate was held Saturday at Buffalo State University. A number of panelists also discussed whether freedom of speech can be used as a free pass to incite hate.
"Well, that doesn't apply to me and my family," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "It's OK if it happens to those people. Those Black people, those Brown people, those Native people, those LGBTQ people. Anybody. 'It don't matter to me, I can look the other way,' and that's the problem we have: too many people looking the other way."
The Pursuit of tRuth conference was scheduled to wrap up Saturday evening with a formal fundraising gala.
