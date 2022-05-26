Child psychiatrist after mass shootings: Kids need more supervision

Following two recent mass shootings by teenaged gunmen, one in Buffalo and one in Texas, many people are left trying to make sense of these horrific acts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trying to make sense of the horrific recent mass shootings is difficult ... almost impossible. How do you make sense of insensible acts?

Many people are wondering why. What would motivate a person to violently hurt someone else, especially at such a young age?

While the investigations into both the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson in Buffalo and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, are ongoing, we do know that both gunmen responsible for these shootings were 18 years old, teenagers who legally obtained weapons to kill.

According to reports from law enforcement and close friends and family members, these gunmen were sent most of their time alone. They preferred playing video games in isolation as opposed to socializing with their peers.

The question on many minds is, is there a link between their behavior and their actions?

Dr. Sourav Sengupta is a Child Psychiatrist with Oishei Children's Hospital and says it's not that easy.

"I think the connection between these kinds of issues and responses and directly connecting them to mental health issues, I think we have to be very, very cautious about that," Dr. Sengupta said.

"Because someone does a hateful and evil thing does not necessarily mean they have a mental illness. Folks with mental illness are no greater likelihood of committing violence against others, unless they're in very, very specific, specific circumstances."

Here's another unique thing to consider, Dr. Sengupta says: "In the United Kingdom, you know, they have, violent movies and violent television shows. The last mass school shooting in the United Kingdom was in the 1990s. The last mass shooting in the United Kingdom was in 2010."

So, what's the difference?

Dr. Sengupta told 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "between our country and our society and theirs, it's not a lack of violent video games. It's not, the latter defenses and social media. It's firearms."

A debate that is centerstage right now on a national level.

While families and parents are extremely busy these days, Dr. Sengupta says given the rate at which technology is evolving, more supervision is definitely needed, especially with social media.

"Sometimes you have to go a little bit old school here. Yes, there are apps and things. But also, you go to your router and you reset your password. Or, it's a little bit of a pain for you, you turn it off until you get to have some positive pro-social interaction together as a family," Dr. Sengupta said.

Observing your child more, or as much as possible in age appropriate ways, enables you to notice changes in temperament or behavior which can sometimes make all the difference.

Also, for parents and caregivers, don't be afraid to ask for help.