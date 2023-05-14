President Biden honors Buffalo shooting victims with op-ed published in USA Today

He urged Congress and state legislative leaders to act by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and requiring background checks for all gun sales.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden honored the lives of those killed in Buffalo in an op-ed published Sunday in USA Today.

He called on Congress and state legislative leaders to act by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, requiring background checks for all gun sales, and repealing gun manufacturers' immunity from liability. His administration passed a landmark gun measure in June following a series of mass shootings.

New York State law already bans the possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Gun control organizations and advocates including Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action held nearly 200 events across the country over the weekend, calling on Congress to reinstate a bipartisan assault weapons ban.