NYC students honor Buffalo mass shooting victims while tackling gun violence

The high school students are using art to tackle gun violence.

BRONX, N.Y. — Students in the Bronx are using lessons from a national project called "Soul Boxes" to teach about the power of art to inspire, move and make things happen.

The art project at the school uses small square boxes referred to as "Soul Boxes" each honoring a victim of gun violence, including those killed in the mass shooting in Buffalo in May 2014.

Riverdale Country School 10th grader Bennett Gorman was given a citation for his work on the project by a local congressman.

The Soul Box project launched after the mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017, where more than 50 people were killed.

There are now more than 200,000 soul boxes displayed across the country.

One panel of Soul Boxes for example is for those who lost their lives at the supermarket massacre in Buffalo.

The students in Nicky Enright's 'Projects in Contemporary Art' class went one step further, adding words from articles on gun violence and statistics.