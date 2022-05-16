NFTA suspending bus fare collection on select routes through end of May

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced fare collection would be suspended for bus routes: #12-Utica, #13- Kensington, #18-Jefferson and #24-Genesee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority would suspend collection of bus fares on select East Side routes in response to Saturday's mass shooting.

Now through the end of May, bus routes: #12-Utica, #13- Kensington, #18-Jefferson and #24-Genesee will not be collecting fare. These routes go through or around the community affected by the shooting.

"It is imperative that the victims of this unthinkable act of terrorism by a white supremacist receive all the resources and support they need," Hochul said. "As members of the community heal from this terrible tragedy, bus service in the area will be free of charge through the end of the month, and my administration will continue to support Buffalonians in any way we can."

The routes will help people get to necessary services like the grocery store and mental health resources.

"I am deeply saddened, troubled and outraged by this event. We need to make certain that our city's love and goodness are louder than hatred and chaos and as an agency we hope to bring people together by providing service and connecting our community," Executive Director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Kim Minkel said.

Hochul announced on Sunday that additional resources are on the way.

According to the governor's office, $2.8 million in state and federal funding will be made available to help those affected by the shooting. The funding will be administered by the state Office of Victim Services.

The resources also include a partnership with Uber and Lyft to help take people in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes to grocery stores.