NFTA extending fare suspension for Jefferson Avenue neighborhood routes

The fare suspension has been extended through the end of July because the Jefferson Avenue Tops remains closed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue remains closed following the mass shooting there last month, the NFTA will be extending fare suspension for neighborhood routes.

On Tuesday, it was announced that fares will be waived on bus routes No. 12-Utica, No. 13- Kensington, No. 18- Jefferson and No. 24- Genesee through the end of July.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced back in May the NFTA would be suspending fares so community members could get to other grocery stores and necessary services like mental health resources.

Attention Riders ⚠️ Extended Fare Suspension While the Tops on Jefferson Avenue remains closed, fares will be waived on...

The You Matter fund is also providing rides to grocery stores for people living in the Fruit Belt neighborhood. This fund is made possible by a local agency called the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC).

The CEO, Chandra Redfern with BFNC said there are a lot of services that are helping those who live in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes, but there are not that many services who are also focused on the neighborhoods bordering those as well. That's where the BFNC wants to pull their attention to.

Anyone who lives in 14204 and 14212 zip codes can now call for help at no charge. There is a limit of eight rides per month, per customer.