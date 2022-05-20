Moment of silence to be held for victims of mass shooting on Saturday

The moment of silence will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, seven days after the tragic shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Markets will be holding a moment of silence in their stores to pay tribute to the victims killed and injured in the mass shooting that occurred Saturday in Buffalo.

Ten people were killed and three people injured in a racially motivated shooting at the store located on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14.

The moment of silence will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, seven days after the tragic shooting.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward,” stated John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets in a press release.

"Everyone involved deserves our thanks and our prayers. To our Tops associates who did everything in their power to selflessly protect each other and our customers. To law enforcement and our first responders, we thank you for your service and bravery. To the strength of our community leaders during this incredibly difficult time. And to our neighbors and so many others that have rallied together to provide respite and support of almost every kind imaginable."

Please join us in honoring those who were killed and the three who were injured.

Deceased

Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo, New York

Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo, New York

Andre Mackneil, 53, of Auburn, New York

Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo, New York

Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo, New York

Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo, New York

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo, New York

Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo, New York

Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo, New York

Injured:

Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo, New York

Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York