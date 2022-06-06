x
Buffalo Mass Shooting

Millions in aid for Tops shooting victims, raised in weeks, will take months to distribute

Though some money has started to flow to the families, it will be four to five months before the bulk of those donations make it to their intended destination.
Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Tops was encouraging people to join its stores in a moment of silence to honor the shooting victims Saturday at 2:30 p.m., the approximate time of the attack a week earlier. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for 123 seconds of silence from 2:28 p.m. to 2:31 p.m., followed by the ringing of church bells 13 times throughout the city to honor the 10 people killed and three wounded. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People and businesses from across the country have donated more than $6 million in the three weeks since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others at Tops Friendly Markets. More than $3 million was designated specifically for helping address the short- and long-term needs of the victims and their families.

Though some money has started to flow to the families, it will be four to five months before the bulk of those donations make it to their intended destination. Funders say it’s important to follow tried and true processes to identify who should get money and how much. But community leaders say this situation is different and the funds can’t come soon enough for families who were already struggling.

“We want to make sure we do what’s right for the families and the community. That’s where we’re at, to make sure we do it right and that individuals will receive 100% of the donations,” said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP and a pastor with Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna.

