Jefferson Avenue Tops expected to reopen Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets is expected to reopen their Jefferson Avenue location to the public this Friday.

The store, which is located in East Buffalo, has been closed since May 14 when 10 people were killed and three injured by a mass shooter.

The store said in a release it will reopen quietly and respectfully on Friday. No times were given for the the store's reopening.

A moment of silence and prayer will be held to honor the victims, as well as the employees and community affected.

The mayor of Buffalo got a chance to see the store as it is being remodeled last month.

"The store looks completely different inside, it does not look like the same store on the interior and there are also substantial exterior renovations being done," said Mayor Byron Brown at the time of the tour.

He realizes not everyone will feel comfortable returning to the store to shop.