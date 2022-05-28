Artists from all over work to aid the healing process in Buffalo

Almost two weeks ago a wound was inflicted on the East Side of Buffalo. Many think art could play a role in healing it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The photos and flowers at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Riley Street have brought light to a place that has had no business being bright.

Almost two weeks ago, a wound was inflicted on the East Side of Buffalo close and 10 lives were lost. Their legacies have been remembered at vigils and prayer services but for those seeking solace, you might consider art.

"When you create these designs you definitely connect, you see their faces, you read their stories.”

Atlanta-based graphic design artist John Paul Moore has no personal connection to Buffalo but his artwork has created one. Following the tragedy on May 14, he was compelled to make portraits of each of the victims.

The likenesses of Roberta A. Drury, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young, and Ruth Whitfield are shown encircled in light and have since been used at various memorials.

The photos are a celebration of life.

"I didn't want the way they died to overshadow the life that they lived so I wanted to find some way to celebrate them and bring some hope and comfort to the families," said Moore.

He had never met any of the 10 victims but felt connected.

"Being a Black male I look at the victims and I see my aunt, I see my uncle, I see my brother, I see my father," Moore said.



"These are some beautiful wonderful people and there is no reason they should not still be here," added Los Angeles-based 'Artivist' Nikkolas Smith.



For Smith, it was a photo of 77-year-old Ms. Pearl Young that inspired him to put together a special sketch for her entire family. Smith like Moore has no connection to Buffalo but felt his art, was how he could assist.



"It's a therapeutic thing and it surprises me sometimes how powerful art is in that way that just one image can do that," Smith said.

Moore added.

"It brings me to tears just thinking about it because you never know who is watching and what impact it's going to reach, who it's going to bring some comfort to."

Whether it was one image or the work of many, a wall of chalk art grew organically across from the scene of the Saturday tragedy. It has featured messages of love and support shared by people from Tennessee to Rochester.

Breon Myree who lives on the East Side of Buffalo stopped to add his message to the wall and share the moment with his family.

"To see the artwork and see how people express themselves seeing all lives matter, black lives matter it's really a big thing for us," Myree said.

Beulah Jones summed it up by adding.

"I feel like it's going to make us stronger after what happened and what is to come."