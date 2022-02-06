Efforts to help Jefferson Ave neighborhood following Tops mass shooting continue

While a lot of it centers on making sure folks have food, there's a lot more going on than that.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly 3 weeks after a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing 10 people and wounding three others at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue, those who came to the neighborhood to help those in need have not left.

"We're here until the need is met," said Tyler Sodoma with World Central Kitchen, a global not for profit which responds internationally whenever there is a need for food.

Since the shootings the store, the only major grocery serving this area of the city, has been closed and the timetable for a re-opening remains uncertain.

"We're serving 2,000 meals a day and distributing 2,000 pounds of produce," Sodoma said. The group has been set up outside the Frank Merriweather Library at Jefferson and East Utica Street since shortly after the shootings.

"We're giving out Panera bread and goods from Panera that have been donated to our church," said Pastor Curtis Hamilton of the nearby Faithful Stones Church as he stood near a table set up on the opposite corner of East Utica. "Folks just walk by, park their cars, and get a bag full and go home," he said.

"We try to just stop people and ask them if they need anything," said Danielle Bell of the Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School, who unloaded a van with shopping bags full of groceries packed by students.

"I'm a part of this community and sharing is caring and if we're blessed enough to give, why not help out people?" Bell asked, while standing not far from the M&T Bank branch across from the Tops and where bank employees were busy on Thursday distributing a host of goods including much in demand toiletries and diapers.

However, there are other forms of assistance being offered as well.

In a lot near where the Buffalo Father's Group has been distributing groceries and serving chicken and hot dogs cooked on a grill, The Buffalo Vet Center has been offering mental health counseling and services they usually extended to veterans, to anyone who asks.

And in every place where assistance is offered, there is no charge, and no one is asking where folks are from.

In fact, the one question we heard asked most often by those along Jefferson offering help to others was: "What else do you need?"

Nourishment and Healing

In the shadow of tragedy, where someone came less than three weeks ago with hate in their heart, to take lives, to and to spread fear...there's something quite different afoot.

Folks aren't hiding in their homes.

They are not cowering.

They are connecting.

"This corner has kind of turned into a little social area as well," Sodoma said. "People are seeing their friends and their neighbors and they're just having a wonderful time over here."