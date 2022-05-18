Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

The first funeral was planned for Friday, less than a week after the Tops Market mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.

Friends and family of Deacon Heyward Patterson will gather Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the State Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 234 Glenwood Avenue. Funeral services will follow at noon. For more information, click here.

Celestine Chaney

Family and Friends will gather on Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Click here for more information.





A wake for Pearl Young will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Elim Christian Fellowship at 70 Chalmers Avenue in Buffalo. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.

Services will be held for Margus D. Morgan on Friday, May 27 at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street in Buffalo. The wake begins at 11 a.m. with the funeral following at noon. For more information, click here.