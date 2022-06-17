Free rides to grocery store, medical appointments to Buffalo residents after Tops mass shooting

The new "You Matter" fund is by Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers. There is a limit of 8 rides per month per customer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community members living in the Fruit Belt and surrounding East Side neighborhoods will now be able to catch a free ride not only just to the grocery store but also to medical or mental health appointments.

The services is through a new fund called "You Matter." This fund is made possible by a local agency called the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC).

After the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue, leaders with the agency saw a need for transportation.

The CEO, Chandra Redfern with BFNC said there are a lot of services that are helping those who live in the 14208 and 14209 zip codes, but there are not that many services who are also focused on the neighborhoods bordering those as well. That's where the BFNC wants to pull their attention to.

Anyone who lives in 14204 and 14212 zip codes can now call for help at no charge. Redfern went on to say most of the people they serve are on fixed or low income. That plays a role when they decide on where to shop and how to help.

"Thinking outside the box. I think we all have to figure out the best ways that we can help and let the seniors in our community say what they need because sometimes we can come up with an idea that may be exactly what they want, last week they said it was Target, when we got in the van they were in an agreement with Target but when they looked at their budget, they said, 'Oh no. Let's go to Tops. So again, being flexible," Redfern said.

She also went on to say they also want to make sure they take people to places where they have more shopping options, even if they drive a little bit further.

There is a limit of eight rides per month, per customer.