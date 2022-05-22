Free chicken dinners offered in attempt to help the community heal

Priority was given to those directly impacted by the Tops shooting, but the whole community was welcome to come together for a hot meal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity partnered with Chiavetta's to offer free chicken dinners at Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

The fraternity says they are disheartened by the May 14 mass shooting, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded, and added that they wanted to bring people together, in unity.

"Sunday is typically a day of celebration, rest and fellowship," David M. White of Omega Psi Phi said. "Today we are recognizing the first responders and volunteers that have been working all week, families of the victims, and then those in the local community, just to offer some uplift and cause of celebration as we really begin the healing process."