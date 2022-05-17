Food distributions happening in Buffalo for those impacted by Tops closure

There are many food banks around the area stepping up to help. FeedMore WNY announced additional distribution sites.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Good Neighbors has come together to help those who depend on the Tops on Jefferson Avenue for their grocery shopping.

Many food banks and other organizations in the area have been setting up in the neighborhood near the store to hand out food. Food pantries like Buffalo Community Fridge have been overwhelmed by community donations.

Here is a list of food distribution events happening to support the community:

FeedMore WNY partners with Resource Council of WNY, 347 E. Ferry St., Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 through Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. FeedMore WNY partners with Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave., Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 through Friday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Buffalo Community Fridge, 257 E. Ferry St., open 24/7

Rooted in Love Community Fridge, 347 E. Ferry St., open 24/7

People interested in donating food can do so at FeedMore WNY warehouse at 91 Holt Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

More information about where you can donate is available here.

Many transportation services are also available for people who would like to shop at other grocery stores. Information about those services is available on our website. The NFTA has also suspended bus fare collection for select routes in the area.