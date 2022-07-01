Final protocol released for 'Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund'

The nine-page "Final Protocol Overview" for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was posted Tuesday morning and includes five categories of eligibility.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New details have been released about the eligibility requirements for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was set up by Tops and the National Compassion Fund after the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14 at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue.

The nine-page "Final Protocol Overview" for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was posted Tuesday morning. Individuals have been deemed "eligible for payment" if they were physically present in the grocery store or inside the parking lot at the time of the shooting and meet other requirements.

The five categories of eligibility are: legal heirs of those killed, anyone who suffered a gunshot wound, those who suffered other physical injuries, anyone who suffered psychological trauma and was at the store, and Tops employees of the Jefferson Avenue store who were not present at the time of the shooting.

These categories were created by a 28-member local steering committee using input from the community.

According to the document, "the level of benefits paid within each category of eligibility is determined by the steering committee." In addition, the legal heirs of the 10 victims killed in the shooting will receive the highest level of payment.

In order to receive a payment from the 5/14 Survivors Fund, eligible applicants must file an application online. The applications will be available around Aug. 16, and must be submitted by Sept. 14.

Below, more information about the 5/14 Survivors Fund can be found on its website.