FeedMore WNY announces additional food distributions for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood

Twice weekly distributions will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. until July 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emergency food distributions from FeedMore WNY will continue through July to help people affected by the closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue following the mass shooting on May 14.

FeedMore announced this week that it will be adding twice weekly food distribution events for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.

Daily distribution at the Resource Council of WNY and Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion will end this weekend. The last day to get food at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion is Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the last day at the Resource Council of WNY is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Twice weekly distributions will continue every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY through July 6, and at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FeedMore WNY partner food pantries and soup kitchens within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue include:

St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360

Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541

Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199

Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363

Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039

Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave., (716) 854-1001

Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave., (716) 882-9472

Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., (716) 884-2512

Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., (716) 314-7050

Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave., (716) 882-7705

Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St., (716) 895-3642

People can also have meals delivered to their home. More information about the program and other services can be found on FeedMore WNY's website or by calling (716) 822-2002.

Volunteers are also needed to help with food distributions. People can sign up to volunteer on FeedMore WNY's website.

Food donations will continue to be accepted at FeedMore's warehouse on 91 Holt Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The food bank is looking for nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, personal care products and baby needs items.