FeedMore WNY announces additional food distributions for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emergency food distributions from FeedMore WNY will continue through July to help people affected by the closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue following the mass shooting on May 14.
FeedMore announced this week that it will be adding twice weekly food distribution events for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood.
Daily distribution at the Resource Council of WNY and Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion will end this weekend. The last day to get food at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion is Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the last day at the Resource Council of WNY is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Twice weekly distributions will continue every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY through July 6, and at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion every Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FeedMore WNY partner food pantries and soup kitchens within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue include:
- St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360
- Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541
- Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199
- Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363
- Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039
- Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave., (716) 854-1001
- Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave., (716) 882-9472
- Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., (716) 884-2512
- Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., (716) 314-7050
- Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave., (716) 882-7705
- Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St., (716) 895-3642
People can also have meals delivered to their home. More information about the program and other services can be found on FeedMore WNY's website or by calling (716) 822-2002.
Volunteers are also needed to help with food distributions. People can sign up to volunteer on FeedMore WNY's website.
Food donations will continue to be accepted at FeedMore's warehouse on 91 Holt Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The food bank is looking for nonperishable protein items, shelf-stable fruits and vegetables, personal care products and baby needs items.
Monetary donations can be made on FeedMore WNY's website or by calling (716) 822-2002.