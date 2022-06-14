FeedMore distributed 251 tons of food during emergency response following Tops shooting

Since May 16, approximately 64,439 people and 16,642 households have been helped, and 503,400 pounds of food have been distributed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marked one month since the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo.

FeedMore WNY shared how much food it was able to distribute on the East Side in response to the closing of the area's only grocery store.

Since May 16, approximately 64,439 people and 16,642 households have been helped. Additionally, FeedMore WNY reports that 503,400 pounds of food have been distributed. That's about 251 tons.

FeedMore partnered with Erie County, the City of Buffalo, Resource Council of WNY, Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, and many others to make the response possible.

“FeedMore WNY is grateful to all those who have donated food, funds, and time to help support our Buffalo community during this horrific crisis. We are honored to stand beside many community partners who are working tirelessly to nourish the minds, bodies, and spirits of our neighbors who have been affected by this act of hate,” Tara A. Ellis, president, and CEO of FeedMore WNY said in a press release. “Our work is far from over. As we continue to hold emergency food distributions and deliver more food and resources to our partner food pantries within a ¾ of a mile radius of the Jefferson Avenue Tops, we need ongoing donations to support the response efforts.”

FeedMore is still in need of monetary donations. The estimated cost of the first month of distributions is approximately $3.5 million, which donations have helped offset. Donations can be made online on the FeedMore website.

Food donations can be dropped off at 91 Holt St. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

FeedMore WNY continues to hold emergency food distributions in East Buffalo every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY at 347 E. Ferry St. and every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, through July 8.