Moment of silence: All UB graduations will remember Tops mass shooting victims

Pearl Young, one of those killed, graduated from UB in 1981.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To say University at Buffalo students are ecstatic about the return of a traditional commencement would be an understatement.

"To be honest, I never got my bachelor's graduation when I was completing my bachelor's. Now I'm getting it so it means a lot to me," said Devika Bihani, who is getting her masters in data science.

"I'm extremely happy to be here. I'm happy everything is in-person, no masks, everything is normal."

UB's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences was among the many to hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, where they also presented an award to New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Other schools within the university will receive their degrees over the weekend.

All of them will begin with a moment of silence.

"I would like us all to pause and remember the 10 lives lost, including Class of 1981 UB alumna Pearl Young," UB president Satish Tripathi said.

"We were very sad for the victims," said Anusha Narthu, who is getting her masters degree in data science. "We are having our exams but to travel from south campus to here, it is really difficult. UB has been providing us everything to feel secure."

Though last Saturday's tragedy has rocked the community, and a pandemic has impacted much of the time these graduates have spent at UB, finally they are able to put on a smile for all their hard work paying off.

"Commencement is always an exciting time for the family, for the students, for the whole community here," Tripathi said.

Hilbert College students also graduated on Friday and gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an honorary degree.

Buffalo State students are also graduating this weekend.