Douglas Jemal offers $100K for shooting victims' families, challenges his peers to follow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal said he will donate “at a minimum” $100,000 to help support the 10 families of the victims of the May 14 Jefferson Avenue massacre.
Jemal is challenging other local businesses – especially those with which his Douglas Development does business – to join in his financial support.
Jemal was at his Washington, D.C., home when he heard about the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market on Buffalo's East Side.
