Dogs in SPCA's Paws for Love program offering comfort to Tops employees, the community

Furry friend Charlotte and her owner stopped by the Merriweather Library on Thursday afternoon to offer support to those affected by Saturday's tragedy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo, 2 On Your Side has been trying to highlight the helpers — people who are offering support, comfort, and love to those affected by the tragedy.

And sometimes the helpers get a little help from some furry friends.

Volunteers from the SPCA's Paws for Love program have been visiting the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library this week to comfort Tops employees. Dog owner and volunteer Ilia Beecher said it's an opportunity to bring some peace and even some smiles during a dark time.

"We love to do the happy things, but that's only part of our job. We're here for the tough stuff too, and this is about as tough as it gets. So if we can bring our animals and bring a little bit of comfort for a few moments, then we did our job," said an emotional Beecher.

She and her dog, Charlotte, will also visit area schools to help the kids process what happened.

"Sometimes kids don't have the words. Sometimes they don't feel comfortable using the words, but I always say these animals have two jobs: they listen to you and they love you," said Beecher. "Just having that closeness and having that bond with that animal can sometimes really help them to process.