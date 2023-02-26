Documentary crew raising money for Tops mass shooting victims and survivors

Filmmakers of "A Love Letter to Buffalo" said their goal is to raise $50,000 for the families of the victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A documentary crew taking a look at the Tops mass shooting is raising money for people impacted by the tragedy.

Filmmakers of "A Luv Letter to Buffalo" joined family members of the victims of the shooting at Debs Hall on Saturday night, along with musicians and spoken word artists.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 for the families of the victims, and for survivors of the mass shooting.

"These are 10 people that aren't here any more. Three people are physically wounded forever, and there's an entire community now scared, worried because of the color of their skin. In 2023, that's crazy, it's ridiculous. We have to do it," said Jade Jupiter, one of the filmmakers.

Added filmmaker Tony Merkurii: "Not to mention this is one story, but there's a lot of tragedy happening in America and somebody has to do something."