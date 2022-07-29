'Day of Hope and Healing' to be held July 30 to help Buffalo families

The event is in response to the mass shooting that happened on May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Federal, state and local officials, along with faith leaders from WNY will be hosing a 'Day of Hope and Healing' for Buffalo residents on Saturday.

The event is in response to the mass shooting that happened on May 14 at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Ten people were killed, and three others were injured. The community is still recovering from the tragedy.

Free health services, back-to school giveaways (child must accompany an adult), non-perishable food items, spiritual support, and activities for youth will be offered to more than 500 families that are expected to attend.

Here is what people attending can expect:

Federally-Qualified Health Centers offering mobile health units to provide mental health resources, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations inclusive for children 5 and under, an “Ask the Doctor” representative, blood pressure screening, and more.

Over 3,000 bookbags and supplies scheduled to be given away (child must accompany adult).

Five-hundred families to be provided with one to two weeks worth of non-perishable food items.

NYS Chaplains to provide spiritual support.

Children entertainment and activities.

The "Day of Hope and Healing' event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through to 1 p.m. at the Stanley Makowski Community School #99, located at 1095 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo.