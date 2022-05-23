Council member Ulysees Wingo calls for city officials to hold businesses responsible for exploiting donations

Wingo is calling for the suspension of licenses of any food store selling goods for profit that were donated as relief following several reports of this happening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Buffalo Common Council member Ulysees Wingo called for city officials to take action against stores selling donations for profit that were intended for relief efforts in the Jefferson neighborhood.

Wingo filed a resolution with the Buffalo Common Council following reports that several stores have allegedly been exploiting relief efforts.

“No one in any capacity should engage in the exploitation of someone else's tragedy,” Wingo said. “This behavior is disgusting and the people of the CIty of Buffalo deserve better.”

Wingo's resolution calls on the Department of Permits and Inspections to carry out inspections of stores in the Jefferson Avenue Tops area and suspend the license of any store caught selling donated items.

Wingo says there have been reports from several sources about businesses offering free food and supplies to residents when taking donations and then selling those items.

“This unethical behavior blatantly exploits the generosity of the various organizations trying to serve the community,” Wingo said. “It shows a complete disregard for the extreme loss of life and trauma residents have faced during this time of great need and we need to put an immediate stop to this.”

The resolution will be considered by the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday.