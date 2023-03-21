Community leaders named to May 14 Memorial Commission

The commission was established in October in response to the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced five more appointments to the May 14 Memorial Commission.

The commission was established in October in response to the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

Ten Black people were killed and three others injured when a gunman opened fire in the grocery store.

"We will never forget our ten neighbors in Buffalo who were senselessly taken from us in a horrific, racist act of terror, and we are committed to continuing to support East Buffalo as the community heals," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "I'm thankful for the members of the May 14th Memorial Commission who have dedicated themselves to creating a permanent memorial that will honor the lives and legacies of those we lost, while further demonstrating the strength and resiliency of this community."

The following community members have been newly appointed, completing the 11-member Commission:

Julia Bottoms, Visual Artist, Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, Assistant Customer Service Manager, Tops Friendly Markets

Zeneta Everhart, Director of Diversity and Inclusion for New York State Senator Tim Kennedy

Steven A. Carmina, President, Carmina Wood Morris

Tiffany Gaines, Curatorial and Digital Content Associate, Burchfield Penney Art Center

They join Buffalo NAACP President Reverend Mark E. Blue who was named as Chair of the Commission, and these members previously appointed:

Diane Colgan, Senior Vice President Tops Friendly Markets

Jonathan Dandes, Buffalo Niagara Partnership

Dr. Norm Lewin, Buffalo Arts Commission

Larry Stitts, Jefferson Ave. Business owner

Garnell Whitfield, Former Buffalo City Fire Commissioner

Buffalo Mayor Brown said, "As our City continues to heal from the Tops mass shooting, we remain committed to memorializing the lives that were tragically taken from us. These additional members appointed to the May 14th Memorial Commission bring wide arrays of expertise that will be extremely valuable as we work toward a meaningful tribute. I applaud each of the commission members for their willingness to serve our community and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment in ensuring the success of this important project."

Reverend Blue said, "I am honored to welcome these dedicated individuals to the May 14th Memorial Commission as we continue working to unite our community through remembrance. My hope for this Commission is to ensure the memorial erected serves as a lasting tribute to the innocent lives lost and a lighthouse for those healing from immense grief."