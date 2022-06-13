Candlelight vigils planned Tuesday to mark 1 month since Buffalo mass shooting

Those attending are asked to bring American and Buffalo flags, luminary bags, and candles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday, June 14 marks one month since the Buffalo mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. To mark the date, "Daughters United" is hosting candlelight vigils in the parking lots of various Tops stores across Western New York.

Those attending are asked to bring American and Buffalo flags, luminary bags, and candles. Vigils are being held in Alden, Amherst, Grand Island, Hamburg, Depew and many more places. At each location, the vigil starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m.

You can view the list of participating locations below:

1275 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo

12771 Broadway, Alden

3035 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

2351 Maple Rd., Amherst

9660 Transit Rd., East Amherst

390 W. Main St., Batavia

2140 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island

4777 Transit Rd., Depew

6150 South Park Ave., Hamburg

355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca

1963 Kingdom Plaza, Waterloo

"We will pray for the mass shooting families, the survivors, for Tops employees, for Buffalo and WNY to heal, love and to shine once again as the city of light and the City of Good Neighbors," Daughters United said in a press release.