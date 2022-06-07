Buffalo Zoo announces $5,000 raised on May 21, 22 for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund

Admission proceeds from the weekend following the mass shooting at Tops were collected for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Monday the total funds raised from its fundraiser for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Following the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo, the zoo said it would be donating all proceeds from ticket sales on May 21 and May 22 to the Survivors Fund.

As a result of that weekend, $5,000 was collected. The donation total was raised to $10,000 when board member Toni Vazquez matched the $5,000.

The Buffalo Zoo said the following about the donation on Facebook:

"To Toni and every guest who visited, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. One hundred percent of your gift will provided support and financial assistance to the survivors and those directly affected by the horrific tragedy at Tops Supermarket on May 14, 2022."