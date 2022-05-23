Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY

The donation will go towards supporting the facility located in neighborhood where a mass shooting took place on May 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another fixture of the Buffalo community has announced a donation to support efforts in the community following a mass shooting a the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

On Monday, the Buffalo Sabers announced that the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY to support the staff and programing at the center.

The Resource Council of WNY operates the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center at 347 E. Ferry St. The Foundation provides after-school educational support to students on the East Side, as well as recreational programing like swimming lessons and summer camps.

“We are proud to have been investing in the Resource Council of WNY and Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center since 2015 and remain committed to helping provide access to educational and recreational opportunities at the center in the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy that happened last Saturday,” Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller said.

“We need to support our neighbors and be catalysts for change, and this will hopefully be a small part of the healing process as we come together as a community. The Resource Council of WNY’s long-standing goal of bringing stability, hope and inspiration to families they serve is more important now than ever before.”

The Buffalo Saber Foundation says they have invested $1.2 million in the center since 2015.

Information on more ways that you can help is available on our on website.