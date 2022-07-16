Buffalo Police increase security measures at Jefferson Avenue Tops

New surveillance cameras have been installed around the store. They oversee the parking lot, as well as the intersections at both Landon and Riley streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, the Buffalo Police Department is stepping up security measures.

New surveillance cameras have been installed around the store. They oversee the parking lot, as well as the intersections at both Landon and Riley streets.

The Buffalo SafeCam program is aimed at deterring crime and assisting the police department in their investigations.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he hopes this move will give peace of mind to both residents and Tops shoppers.

"As Tops reopens, the surveillance cameras installed by the city on Jefferson Avenue will continue our focus on enhanced public safety in this area and throughout our community," Brown said in a statement Friday.

"Peace of mind of our residents and shoppers is a high priority. In addition to the increased security provided by Tops inside the store, we felt it was imperative to provide a higher level of surveillance outside the store so that our residents are protected in multiple ways.”

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen voiced his support for the move as well.

"Hopefully the new surveillance camera will provide an additional sense of security for all who enter the store," he said. "We must do everything we can to look out for one another as we remain Jefferson Strong."

The Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue reopened its doors on Friday morning for the first time since the deadly May 14 shooting.