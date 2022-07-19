Buffalo mayor to testify before US House Committee on Financial Services

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is set to testify in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services Tuesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Buffalo mass shooting will be at the center of conversation this week in Washington, D.C.

Brown will talk about the future economic impact that the mass shooting at the Tops grocery store will have on that Buffalo neighborhood. He will be part of a hearing that looks at the far-reaching negative impacts that mass shootings can have on communities.

"Across our country we have seen over a century of underfunding by the federal government in minority neighborhoods. This led to unacceptable increases in gun violence, crime, and generational poverty," Brown said.

"Gun violence has a lasting and negative impact on survivors, and events in childhood will have a lifelong impact on the psychological well-being and labor market participation of those involved. The mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue has the potential to harm an already economically disadvantaged community."

The hearing is scheduled to happen Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m.