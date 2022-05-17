Community resource center opens to assist those impacted by the shooting

The center officially opened Tuesday night to provide assistance with groceries, utility payments, banking services and mental health counseling.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local authorities established a community resource center that opened Tuesday night.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York State Office of Victim Services, and the Buffalo Police Department announce the establishment of the center to provide trauma-informed support. as well as services to residents who have been impacted by the mass shooting that took place at Tops on Jefferson Avenue Saturday.

Resources were also provided by the FBI for the imitative.

The center is located in the Resource Council of WNY building at 347 East Ferry Street in the City of Buffalo and opens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hours of operation will be the center will be Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Saturday between 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday between 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The center will provide mental health services for people who live in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood, but resources will be available to anyone who is having a difficult time.

Available services include assistance with groceries, utility payments, banking services, and mental health counseling.

Those who have lost a loved one or were a witness to the violence are strongly encouraged to contact Homicide/Witness Protection Case Manager Kim Rapp at the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, who can assist with filing OVS claims, by calling 716-858-4625.