Buffalo mass shooting brings back lifelong concerns about race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday's shooting has affected all of us in different ways. Some have immediately jumped in to help in any way they can, while others are taking the necessary time to grieve and process. But for leaders at Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus who have made helping their life's work, this tragedy is where their career and their culture collide.

"I grew up in that community. That's where my life started in that particular community and that area was always very important. That's where we always congregated. That is our cultural epicenter. That is the heart of our community, is right there," said Joey Bush, a program coordinator with the Renaissance Campus.

For many people, like Bush, Jefferson Avenue was their "safe haven."

"In our community, we can go there and that would be the one place that we didn't necessarily have to deal with racism or violence against us because of the color of our skin," Bush said.

Something he says he didn't ever expect to see.

"Our parents kind of raised us to believe those days are over, then you have an instant like this, that says nope, they are not," he said.

Bush said the world he thought he lived in doesn't exist.

"Not because we did something against you or we took something from you, but just because my hue is darker than yours or that my background is not the same," he said.

"You don't think something like that would happen here in our backyard," said Marsha West, Bush's co-worker and the campus' program director.

Just this week, West went to the Walden Galleria mall. She said she felt like she was being followed.

"Of course, I got nervous. I was being followed by an undercover police officer who wanted to make sure I got out of the building safely and though I was thankful, I cried when I got in my truck, because why do I have to be escorted out to make sure I am safe. That's now my reality. That's not a good feeling," West said.

She said she wants to see the good in people, but Saturday's tragedy will have a lasting effect.

"I am going to still be kind. I am going to still do what I can for people, but I am not going to say that from time to time, I am not having different thoughts back and forth, because I am just as good as anybody else and I deserve to be treated that way," West said.

But with all this said, Bush says he feels at peace knowing one thing.

"That was one person and I know that there are other people out there. That look like him. That doesn't have the same belief. That is not out there to exterminate, African Americans or Black people. That they love us regardless. I do know that exists and I know that exists, because of where I am at, where I work and the fact that I am here talking with you," Bush said.

The Renaissance Campus, which helps kids battling addiction, the same place where both West and Bush work, is helping the community that is hurting right now.