Buffalo mass shooter to be sentenced today

Payton S. Gendron, a White male, shot and killed 10 Black people and injured three others at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who admitted to killing 10 Black people in a Buffalo grocery store last year is being sentenced today.

Payton S. Gendron is in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan Eagan.

Gendron pleaded guilty on November 28, 2022, to 15 state charges.

10 counts of 1st-degree murder - 1 for each victim

1 count of domestic terrorism

3 counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder as a hate crime - 1 for each person injured

1 count of 2nd criminal possession of the weapon

Family members who lost loved ones in the May 14 shooting, survivors, as well as others who have been left traumatized gave victim impact statements in court.

A woman representing the grandchildren of Buffalo mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, in her statement, she spoke to Gendron, "You thought you broke us, but you awoke us. Despite our battle scars, you will not win the war.

You are a cowardly racist."Emotions are running high as family members share their statements.

During the emotional statement by Barbara Massey, the sister of Katherine Massey, a man standing next to her lunged toward Gendron. Several court officers retrained the man and removed him from the courtroom.