Unity rally held by Buffalo educators to fight and overcome racism, bigotry & hatred

A unity rally was held at Martin Luther King Park on Buffalo's eastside on Thursday from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Leaders gathered in to call for more resources.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo educators are speaking out.

On Thursday a group of leaders in Buffalo's academic community came together to host a unity rally and to share this message: "we will fight and overcome racism, bigotry, and hated together."

Representatives from The Buffalo Teachers Federation, Buffalo Council of Supervisors & Administrators, Buffalo Educational Support Team, Professional Clerical Technical Employees Association, Substitutes United of Buffalo, Transportation Aides of Buffalo, Buffalo Board of Education and other district leaders took turns in sharing healing messages and plans for action.

"This is a national emergency, a national emergency," Phil Rumore says. Rumore serves as the long-time president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation and says there needs to be just as much, if not more, resources poured inside schools as there are outside schools.

"I was just in a school today, which is not far from Tops, and there wasn't a security officer in the building," Rumore says. "That is not acceptable. The federal government has to step in and send funds to schools so we can hire more school counselors, social workers, attendance teachers so we can work with the kids not only before but after."

Many school districts, not just Buffalo, have been dealing with ongoing concerns of school violence, which is a big reason more security measure have been put in place effective immediately.

Just this week, Buffalo Public School #156 was put on a brief lockdown after reports of a student with a gun. A 7th grader was arrested, the suspected weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Nonetheless, parents have been speaking out and calling for reassurance that their kids are safe.

Larry Scott sits on the Buffalo Board of Education and tells 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin, "The superintendent and the board have been in constant communication about the safety of our students, but also about the social and emotional well being of our students as well as our staff. We know that they're struggling as well and we need to take care of their needs too."

While hardening school buildings and upping security measures are helpful, Scott says it's not the ultimate answer.

"We need real action. We need congress to address gun control," Scott continues.

Pastor James Giles of the Western New York Peacemakers agrees.

"Yes, it's important to gather. Yes, it's important to rally, but it's the steps behind that that make a difference," Giles says. "We have to be more intentional about this work."