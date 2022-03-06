Buffalo Dream Center brings mobile food bank to Jefferson Avenue neighborhood

Organizers set up their mobile food pantry Friday in the Frederick Douglas neighborhood at Clinton Street and Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For almost three weeks now Buffalo has been coming together to help those impacted by the mass shooting at Tops market.

That includes through food distributions like this one hosted Friday by the Buffalo Dream Center.

It has been serving the community for the past 25 years, giving away food every first Friday of the month.

Organizers set up their mobile food pantry Friday in the Frederick Douglas neighborhood at Clinton Street and Jefferson Avenue. It is an area greatly affected by the store closure.

The center says being a mobile pantry has big benefits

"It helps because it's bringing food into the neighborhoods instead of people having to go to a specific location. We bring it into a usual location that people would come to anyway and it makes it easier because they're going to be here anyway so now we have the food pantry accessible to them," Mezmond McClinton, manager of Buffalo Dream Center Outreach House said.