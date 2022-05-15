Buffalo community grieves, demands justice following mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community continues to grieve following the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon.
One of the most powerful outpourings of grief and emotions came Sunday morning at the site of the shooting when loved ones gathered for a vigil to mourn and demand justice.
Ten people were killed, three injured in the shooting. Eleven of the victims were African American.
The suspect's name is Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, near Binghamton in Broome County. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there is some evidence that the shooting had a 'racial component.' Gendron is white.