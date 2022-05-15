Buffalo community grieves, demands justice following mass shooting

One of the most powerful outpourings of grief and emotions came Sunday morning at the site of the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The community continues to grieve following the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue Saturday afternoon.

One of the most powerful outpourings of grief and emotions came Sunday morning at the site of the shooting when loved ones gathered for a vigil to mourn and demand justice.

Ten people were killed, three injured in the shooting. Eleven of the victims were African American.