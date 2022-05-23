Students honor victims in mass shooting, vow to fight racism

School officials asked the students how they could respond to the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at City Honors School in the Buffalo Schools district, have been dealing with the shock and grief of the mass shooting that happened not to far from their school last week.

To honor the ten people who were killed, as well as the three people injured, at the Jefferson Avenue store on May 14, the students organized a school-wide walk.

"We wanted it to be an inclusive event where everybody can come and show support for the issues of the city. So, we can all come together in a peaceful way to show our unity as a whole," said student Xavier Mann, who helped organize the event.

The students and staff, all dressed in black, did 10 laps in honor of the 10 people killed. Each lap was dedicated to one of the victims.

They were joined by students from Lancaster High School, who wanted to show their unity. Together, they want people to know that this generation values Black lives and rejects racism.

"It's time to take a stand," said Janelle Stephens, a junior at City Honors. "I think that this is showing the people in this school we understand what happened, or at least we know the gravity of the situation. So, I think it's very important for us to show solidarity with the African American community right now, and Jefferson community right now."

The students wanted to take action to help those who were impacted by the shooting and send a message that they will not tolerate hate and racism.

"I think this walk is showing the people outside, that the people of this school are ready to do whatever it takes to make a difference in the community," Stephens said. "Since we're so close to the Tops here, I think that especially like the African American community in the school, we want to make a difference."

In addition to the walk, the students have organized a collection of non-perishable foods, paper goods, as well as health and hygiene products to share with those in the Jefferson Avenue community that lost their grocery store. Students will be collecting items during their lunch periods on Monday and Tuesday.