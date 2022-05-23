The Buffalo Public Schools Scholars of CLRI Programs holding community forum and food drive for healing following May 14 mass shooting

The Honoring and Healing through the Arts: Our Response to Hate is Love Scholar Performance and Food Drive will take place Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students at the Buffalo Public Schools are finding ways to honor and heal from the events that occured in Buffalo on May 14.

To honor those lost in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Ave and to promote healing, the Buffalo Public Schools Scholars of the Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives Programs is hosting a community forum and food drive.

The Honoring and Healing through the Arts: Our Response to Hate is Love Scholar Performance and Food Drive will feature performances from scholars to honor the losses the community has suffered.

"Our district community scholars from Buffalo Public Schools will rise with their voices to ensure that our future will be brighter," the event release stated.