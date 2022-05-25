Better Business Bureau issues warning about fake 'Choose Love' T-shirt

BBB says it has received reports of websites and social media ads of similar shirts, but these sites will not donate proceeds to survivor funds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Better Business Bureau is warning Western New Yorkers about fake "Choose Love" shirts being sold online.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills, Sabres, and Bandits announced they would be selling the T-shirts and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Community Together Response Fund.

All money donated to the 5/14 Survivors Fund will go directly to those who were impacted by the mass shooting.

The Buffalo Community Together Response Fund addresses issues that impact people of color, beyond people who were directly impacted by the shooting.

The teams wore the matching shirts last week when players visited the memorials for victims of the mass shooting at the Jefferson Ave Tops.

Since the shirts went on sale, BBB says it has received reports of website and social media ads selling similar-looking shirts. It is important to make sure you are buying them from the Shop One Buffalo website to ensure the proceeds are donated to the victims' funds.