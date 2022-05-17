'He was sitting outside'; Barbershop owner describes interaction with mass shooting suspect

Daniel Love owns Mr. Love Barbershop, which is across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a place sacred to the Black community, it’s hard to imagine that steps away Saturday’s shooting could happen.

"It's something that you never thought was going to happen here," said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Love Barbershop. "We were cutting hair, I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud 'pow pow pow.'"

Mr. Loves Barbershop is right across the street from the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. The store's owner, Love, remembers seeing the shooter the day before the massacre.

"It's kind of scary," he said. "I [saw] him using the Wi-Fi; he was sitting outside of the shop, but I didn't think nothing of it so it wasn't anything too abnormal.”

Love is turning to religion to get him through.

"You just gotta stay prayed up, you got to stay blessed, because the bible says 'no weapon against you shall prosper' and that's exactly what the bible says. So even though he took those peoples lives he did not prosper," he says.

Love says he spoke with police following the shooting.