Attorneys, family of Ruth Whitfield address the mass shooting

Attorneys say they plan to hold the shooter accountable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Attorneys joined the family of Ruth Whitfield to address the mass shooting that occurred Saturday in Buffalo.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represented the George Floyd family, along with Buffalo Attorney Terry Connors and Attorney Ken Abbarno joined the Whitfield family Monday morning at Durham Memorial A.M.E Zion Church.

Crump says he plans to hold the shooter accountable, but also said, “We intend to hold those responsible for the root of the hate accountable.”

Terry Connors is the local Buffalo attorney also working with the Whitfield family and Crump. He says he is determined to get to the root cause of this shooting for the family.

Ruth Whitfield's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were also present for the press conference.

Whitfield’s family is still trying to figure out how to tell her husband of 68 years that she died; that she was killed in a racist attack in her community. She was on her way from visiting him when she stopped by the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner and Ruth Whitfield’s son, Garnell Whitfield said, “for her to be taken from us and taken from this world by someone full of hate for no reason. It’s very hard for us to handle right now.”

— Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) May 16, 2022