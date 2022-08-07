Attica corrections officer who mocked Tops shooting victims retires

Gregory Foster II had been awaiting a disciplinary hearing. He was placed on unpaid leave days after the May 14 shooting where 10 people were killed.

ATTICA, N.Y. — A state corrections officer who mocked the victims of the Tops Market mass shooting on social media has retired.

Gregory Foster II had been awaiting a disciplinary hearing after he was placed on unpaid leave. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Foster's retirement with a statement on Friday night.

"Mr. Foster was immediately suspended without pay, and while awaiting a disciplinary hearing, he retired from service," DOCCS said.

Days after the shooting on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded, the DOCCS issued a statement, calling the Attica guard's Facebook post "despicable" and "vile."

"The comments made by Correction Officer Gregory Foster II are despicable, stand in violation of multiple Department rules, and will not be tolerated. The vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department," DOCCS said May 17.

DOCCS went on to say in that May statement that Foster was "suspended without pay, and DOCCS will be seeking termination."