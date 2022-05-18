Andre Mackneil's family asks the president for change following mass shooting that killed 10

Andre Mackneil was one of 10 people killed in the shooting at the Tops Markets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in Buffalo Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

The president waited for the mayor to introduce him and then he walked to the podium and addressed every victim's family. It was silent and moving for all, especially for the family of Andre Mackneil.

Mackneil was one of 10 people killed in the shooting at the Tops Markets.

He was 53-years-old and worked at a restaurant. He had gone to the store to buy his 3-year-old son a birthday cake. His son still had a birthday, but was asking where his daddy was.

Mackneil's son and family met with President Biden. His sister says she asked the President to make changes.

"Change in our education system. Start out speaking about racism at a young age. People are taught. You're not born racist, it's taught, and its sad it's continuing, and furthermore sad that my brother had to pay this price. So, I hope change will be made," Mackneil's sister Rosa said.

The families were pleased the nation's leader paused for them.

"We're living in a hateful world right now," Rosa said. "We're all affected by this nonsense.