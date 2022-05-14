New state funding announced for facility to help those impacted by the May 14 mass shooting

Buffalo Urban League will lead a new partnership with Community Health Centers of Buffalo to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center with new state funding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that there is new funding to help those with services that were impacted by the tragic mass shooting that happened on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The state will receive $2.5 million to help operate and offer more services for individuals impacted.

According to the news release, the Buffalo Urban League will lead a new partnership with Community Health Centers of Buffalo to operate the Buffalo United Resiliency Center with new state funding provided by the New York State Office of Victim Services through June 2025.

"The May 14 attack brought further harm to a community that has long struggled with economic disparities, inequitable access to basic services, and entrenched racism," Governor Hochul said. "New York State will not waiver in its support for the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood and its residents as it continues to heal from this tragedy. This additional funding allows us to expand services and programs to fellow New Yorkers who deserve to see our love and support turned into action."

This partnership and funding will allow the Buffalo United Resiliency Center to increase staffing and make sure that it has the necessary programs, tools, and administrative support needed to serve victims and survivors, Tops employees, and the community.

The program aims to help with access to housing, transportation, emergency, and long-term food access, as well as assistance with rental, and utility.

"I'm grateful that Governor Kathy Hochul continues to deliver needed resources as we partner to serve the needs of East Buffalo and Buffalo's Black community. The Buffalo United Resiliency Center is a great asset for East Buffalo providing critical services to our healing community. Their expansion will go a long way in supporting everyone affected by the horrific tragedy that occurred on 5/14/2022," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

According to the news release, Chardanay (Char) Young-Ford will serve as the Interim Director of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center (BURC), which will be immediately staffed by four case managers and two outreach specialists.

"As the Interim Director of the Buffalo united Resiliency center, it is important that I amplify the voices of the individuals apart of the directly impacted community. As It is imperative that we keep the needs of the directly impacted community at the forefront. This new partnership will allow for the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, to have a broader reach in providing services to the impacted community, placing an emphasis on creating safe spaces that foster healing, while addressing the varying social determinants of health concerns. Since May 14, 2022, the needs of the impacted community have only increased, and this partnership is an important next step in providing adequate services and resources that address those needs. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve this community and support its journey of healing with the funding provided by Governor Hochul. Please connect with the Buffalo United Resiliency Center Facebook page, for important updates that will speak to services offered, as well as upcoming programming," Young-Ford said.

Starting Wednesday, April 5, the BURC will be operational from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1149 Jefferson Avenue, Suite A.