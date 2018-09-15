EVANS, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority is asking customers in the Southtowns to conserve water while they work to fix a large leak at the ECWA water treatment plant on Sturgeon Point Road.

Deputy Director Bob Lichtenthal said employees noticed a change in operating conditions around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and quickly discovered what he described as a large leak. He did not know how much water was lost or what caused the problem.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Lichtenthal said crews were assessing the situation and working to shut down the flow of water in order to make repairs. He did not know how long that will take.

As a result of the break and shutdown, ECWA is asking customers in the Southtowns to monitor their water consumption and conserve water until further notice.

Customers affected by the break may experience low water pressure.

Customers in the Northtowns who are serviced by ECWA should not be affected.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with new information as we get it.

